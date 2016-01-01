Dr. Duniya Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duniya Lancaster, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Duniya Lancaster, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Lancaster Pediatrics, P.A., Ellicott City, MD2850 North Ridge Rd Ste 203, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 480-2803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Howard County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124097860
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Williams College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
