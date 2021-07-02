See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Dung Trinh

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dung Trinh is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Trinh works at Riiid Medical Group Irvine Inc in Irvine, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riiid Medical Group Irvine Inc
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Irvine Clinical Research
    2515 McCabe Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-1663
  3. 3
    Memorialcare Medical Group - Madero
    23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 583-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dung Trinh

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306827670
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Lina U MC
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

