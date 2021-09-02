Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Huy Chi Nguyen MD PA1102 Orchard Dr, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 299-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Yes I would. He and his staff are nice and considerate. Dr. Nguyen has been very professional and knowledgeable regarding my situation. i feel comfortable with the care khe has shown thus far.
About Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801828363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.