Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Stanford University Medical Center770 Welch Rd Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 725-2766
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-4000
- 3 900 Blake Wilbur Dr Uppr Ca, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-6004
Stanford Rehabilitation Clinic730 Welch Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-4883
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dung Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760681191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Plastic Surgery
