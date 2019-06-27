Dr. Duncan Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duncan Savage, MD
Dr. Duncan Savage, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Radiation Oncology Associates LLC317 S Manning Blvd Ste 100, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-1404
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Dr Savage is the most compassionate and caring physician I have ever dealt with. He truly cares about each and every patient and is very clear and reassuring when explaining treatment. I would recommend him without hesitation.
- Radiation Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
