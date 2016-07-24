Dr. Duncan Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duncan Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. Duncan Miles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hand and Wrist Surgery / Breast Reconstruction - University of British Columbia
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
1
Duncan Miles Plastic Surgery555 Cajon St Ste B, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 509-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr Miles for reattaching my son Asa Martins thumb and pinky finger 10 years ago this last May. My son was 8 years old at the time and Dr Miles spent 16 hours under a microscope and successfully accomplished the task when hope was fading. Asa has become one of the top pole vaulters in California. He took 1st place in CIF D-1 south western division and went to state because of Dr Miles. Thank you Dr Miles for your dedication, kindness and patience. The Martin family
About Dr. Duncan Miles, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Wrist Surgery / Breast Reconstruction - University of British Columbia
- Plastic Surgery - University of Alberta
- General Practice - University of Saskatchewan
- University of Saskatchewan - B.S. Engineering
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.