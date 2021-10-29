Dr. Duncan McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duncan McBride, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duncan McBride, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 878-3985Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McBride is a SUPER Doctor & you are very fortunate if you have him as your surgeon for spinal problems. I had a Lumbar laminectomy & it helped relieve constant shooting pain down both of my legs!!!
About Dr. Duncan McBride, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1700828704
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Harvard Med Sch/Beth Israel
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McBride speaks Danish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
