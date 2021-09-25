Overview

Dr. Duncan Lahtinen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Lahtinen works at The Doctors Clinic in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.