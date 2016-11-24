Dr. Hau accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan Hau, MD
Overview
Dr. Duncan Hau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics at NYP Lower Manhattan170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hau?
Dr. Hau evaluated my newborn at NYP Lower Manhattan. He is the most gentle and caring pediatrician. He was so sweet to my baby boy and extremely thorough and knowledgeable. I wish he could be son's regular doctor, I absolutely adored him.
About Dr. Duncan Hau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104084920
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hau works at
Dr. Hau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.