Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD
Overview
Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Hanby works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Abbeville Office2615 North Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Directions (337) 898-3700
Lafayette Office5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanby was wonderful. He explained procedures and choices so that it was easy to understand. He was gentle and very conscious of not causing any unnecessary discomfort during the ear procedure. My time for arranging an appointment was very limited, but Dr. Hanby went out of his way to accommodate.
About Dr. Duncan Hanby, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1346430816
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center - Department of Otolaryngology, New Orleans
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - School of Medicine
Dr. Hanby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanby works at
Dr. Hanby has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanby speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanby.
