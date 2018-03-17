Overview

Dr. Duncan Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Braverman Terry Oei Eye Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.