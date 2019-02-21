See All Neurosurgeons in San Angelo, TX
Overview

Dr. Duncan Fischer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. 

Dr. Fischer works at NEUROSCENCE CTR SAN ANGELO LLP in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscence Ctr San Angelo Llp
    3515 Executive Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 947-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shannon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 21, 2019
    He cares about his patients & so does his staff. I don't mind waiting to be seen since he takes his time & doesn't run thru like cattle. He is truely genuine about his care & doesn't stack patients up in surgery, making absolutely sure the procedure will alleviate problem.
    Debbie L Day in Abilene — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Duncan Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Duncan Fischer, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1952372385
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duncan Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at NEUROSCENCE CTR SAN ANGELO LLP in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

