Dr. Fagundus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-6101
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Duncan M. Fagundus, MD provides and exceptional mixture of the BEST Physician Traits possible ---- RESOURCEFULNESS to find most effective treatment(s) as quickly as possible; INTELLIGENCE to ask Key Questions for Fast Diagnosis & Best Treatment of patient's illness; CONCERN to give Clear, Plain Descriptions of Illness, Medication & Treatments; CARE to Explain Medicine Choice(s), offer PATIENT CHOICE of Treatment when possible; HONESTY to admit that No Doctor Knows All Answers; PATIENCE to Listen To Patient's Comments; PROFESSIONALISM to realize Patients Will Usually Define Their Own Illness by such freely offered statements; HUMANITY to feel personal compassion for patient's conditions & limits. HUMILITY to act like man next door, not someone who deems themself superior to all patients because of longer education & apprenticeship than other professions. FRIENDLINESS to make patient feel at home and in the caring hands of a friend, not just another impersonal doctor.
About Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Med University SC
- Pitt Co Meml Hospital
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
