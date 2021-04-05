Overview

Dr. Duncan Fagundus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Fagundus works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.