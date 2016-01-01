Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD
Dr. Dulce Cabrera, MD is a Dermatologist in Doral, FL.
Excelenta Family M.D., LLC3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 506, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 231-4040Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1952407025
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
