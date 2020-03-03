Overview

Dr. Duffield Ashmead, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Ashmead works at THE HAND CENTER in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.