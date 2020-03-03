Dr. Duffield Ashmead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashmead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duffield Ashmead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duffield Ashmead, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
The Hand Center195 Eastern Blvd Ste 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 527-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashmead was wonderful! I had been in a great deal of pain; he was able to diagnose my issue on the first visit and fit me with two braces which have made a world of difference in my pain level and in the use of my hand. He and his entire staff were kind and attentive; at no time did I feel rushed. I was encouraged to ask questions and all were answered. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Duffield Ashmead, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1922117787
Education & Certifications
- Combined Conn
- U Mass Med Ctr
- Hartford Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Princeton U
- Plastic Surgery
