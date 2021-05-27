Dr. Duff Rardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duff Rardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Duff Rardin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Locations
Pardee Neurology Associates2775 Hendersonville Rd Ste 250, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 694-4552
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff was friendly , and there was zero wait-time. Dr. Rardin was thorough , communicated his observations, and answered my questions to my satisfaction. I was pleased with my first visit with this doctor .
About Dr. Duff Rardin, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114989324
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rardin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more.
Dr. Rardin speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rardin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.