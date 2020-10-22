See All Pediatricians in Lantana, FL
Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lantana, FL. They graduated from INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (ENMYH) / ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MEDICINA Y HOMEOPATIA.

Dr. Dessalines works at Lantana Lake Worth Health Center in Lantana, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    1250 Southwinds Dr, Lantana, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 582-5559

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Duclos Dessalines, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1457503666
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTO POLITICNICO NACIONAL (ENMYH) / ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MEDICINA Y HOMEOPATIA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
