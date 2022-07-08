Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL.
Dr. Augustin works at
Locations
DA Medical Center100 N State Road 7 Ste 204, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 971-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ducarmel's office has been game-changing for my health. Incredibly prompt referrals/prior authorizations with an accommodating and understanding staff. Rescheduling is also easy, which I appreciate. I am so deeply grateful I have found this office.
About Dr. Ducarmel Augustin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1154435634
Frequently Asked Questions
