Overview

Dr. Duc Vuong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital.



Dr. Vuong works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.