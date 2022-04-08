Dr. Duc Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Tran, DO
Overview
Dr. Duc Tran, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc555 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 101, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 488-1387
Coastal Eye Associates11550 Fuqua St Ste 205, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 488-7213
Coastal Eye Associates - Alvin location1913 Steele Rd, Alvin, TX 77511 Directions (281) 488-7213
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 102, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 945-2269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran performed my surgery in 2019, and I have had no problems at all with my sight. His staff is very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Duc Tran, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1831130111
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
