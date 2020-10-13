Dr. Duc Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Tran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Texas Epilepsy Group12221 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 750-9977
Neurology Consultants of Dallas8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Fl 10, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 750-9977
Neurology Consultants Of Dallas17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 330, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 750-9977
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have long been a patient of Dr Tran. I believe he is the best in his field. Dr Tran is at least 120 miles from me now but, is well worth the drive for his level of expertise.
- Baylor College Of Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.