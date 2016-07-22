Overview

Dr. Duc Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at Sunrise Comprehensive Hlthcr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.