Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Nguyen works at Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD - Simi Valley in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiolitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.