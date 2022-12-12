Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Simi Valley1177 Roadrunner Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3837
-
2
Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD - Thousand Oaks227 W Janss Rd Ste 345, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Duc Nguyen has been mine and my husband's doctor for nine years, and our adult children's for five. He is readily available for appointments; he gets to the heart of the matter and doesn't order unnecessary tests. I appreciate the time when he sat down with me and discussed (in great detail) the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. His office staff is always friendly and pleasant to work with. Thank you Dr. Nguyen! Debra Shargo
About Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1306945365
Education & Certifications
- Alameda County Medical Center
- Alameda County Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bronchiolitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.