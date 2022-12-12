See All Cardiologists in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Nguyen works at Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD - Simi Valley in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiolitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simi Valley
    1177 Roadrunner Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3837
  2. 2
    Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD - Thousand Oaks
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 345, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Bronchiolitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Bronchiolitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Duc Nguyen has been mine and my husband's doctor for nine years, and our adult children's for five. He is readily available for appointments; he gets to the heart of the matter and doesn't order unnecessary tests. I appreciate the time when he sat down with me and discussed (in great detail) the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. His office staff is always friendly and pleasant to work with. Thank you Dr. Nguyen! Debra Shargo
    D. Shargo — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1306945365
    Education & Certifications

    • Alameda County Medical Center
    • Alameda County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bronchiolitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

