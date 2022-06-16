Overview

Dr. Duc Do, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Do works at Duc H Do MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.