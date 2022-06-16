Dr. Duc Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duc Do, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Newport Breast Care355 Placentia Ave Ste 207A, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-4114Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Duc Do for about 10 years. He is the best endocrinologist I've ever seen. He's caring and takes him time at my appointments. He listens to my concerns and he explains everything very well. I would not want to see any other endocrinologist. He is the best!
About Dr. Duc Do, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1336136951
Education & Certifications
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Grtr Los Angeles Vet Adm Hlthcare Sys
- West Los Angeles Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks Vietnamese.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.