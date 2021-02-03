Overview

Dr. Duc Bui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Bui works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.