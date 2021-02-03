Dr. Duc Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duc Bui, MD
Dr. Duc Bui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4666
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can't say enough good things about Dr Bui I had a lat flap with a mastectomy and 4 surgeries for fat transfer he is an Awesome Surgeon I had no complications with any of the surgeries he always listened to my concerns and addressed them by breast could not look any better I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs reconstruction or plastic surgery in general!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386663896
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.