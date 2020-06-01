Dr. Duarte Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duarte Machado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duarte Machado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Machado works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6370
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 423-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Machado?
Dr. Machado is an extremely knowledgable And compete Neurologist who is Very friendly, conversationally engaging, happy and genuinely concerned with Your health and very interactive in regard to your well-being. This Is exceptionalLy rare in this demanding, complex and somber branch of medicine. Due to the present structure of Medicne it is a busy practice with a heavy patient load but somehow he is able to schedule me a full 1/2 hour compared to the usual 15 min appointments in most offices. He is truly a rare find.
About Dr. Duarte Machado, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1649454976
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado works at
Dr. Machado has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.