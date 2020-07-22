Overview

Dr. Duane Whitaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Whitaker works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.