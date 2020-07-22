Dr. Duane Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Whitaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Whitaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Dermatology5530 Avenida De Los Robles, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7512Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with the work and compassion of the doctor. Ashley, and Eden were very good also.
About Dr. Duane Whitaker, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
