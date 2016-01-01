Dr. Duane Roe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Roe, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Roe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Locations
Gastroenterology Group Inc The570 White Pond Dr Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 752-6122
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Duane Roe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1265423222
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.
