Dr. Duane Roe, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Duane Roe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Roe works at Gastroenterology Group Inc The in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Group Inc The
    570 White Pond Dr Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 752-6122

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Duane Roe, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265423222
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Residency
  • Akron City Hospital
Internship
  • Akron City Hospital
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Duane Roe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roe works at Gastroenterology Group Inc The in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Roe’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

