Dr. Duane Pool, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pool works at Genesis Healthcare System in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH and Somerset, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.