Dr. Duane Mitzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Mitzel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Eye Specialists5620 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to explain what needs to be done and what I need to do to follow directions.
About Dr. Duane Mitzel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitzel works at
