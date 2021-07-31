Overview

Dr. Duane Lundeberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Lundeberg works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.