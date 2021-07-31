Dr. Duane Lundeberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundeberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Lundeberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Lundeberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Northwest at Good Samaritan2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 622, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding -- but he has retired.
About Dr. Duane Lundeberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1063448728
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Scis University
- Maricopa Co Genl Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Oregon State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lundeberg works at
