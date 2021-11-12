Overview

Dr. Duane Kuentz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Kuentz works at Champaign Dental Group in Alliance, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.