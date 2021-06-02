Dr. Kirksey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kirksey works at
Locations
-
1
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 636-8742Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Hospice6801 Brecksville Rd Ste 10, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 636-8742
-
3
University of Alabama At Birmingham-department of Geriatric1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirksey has a great personality is easy to talk to, is very informative and takes time to listen and respond to one's issues
About Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952492555
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
