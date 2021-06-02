Overview

Dr. Duane Kirksey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kirksey works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Independence, OH and Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.