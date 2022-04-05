Overview

Dr. Duane Keitel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Keitel works at Allergy Partners of Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.