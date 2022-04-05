Dr. Duane Keitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Keitel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Keitel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Partners of Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky517 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
THE BEST DR. EVER! Dr. Keitel is the most caring, thorough, KNOWLEDGEABLE IN healthcare. He pays attention to your health, your bloodwork, no matter if allergy related or not. HE CARES. You will not find ANY DR like Dr K!
About Dr. Duane Keitel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487644803
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keitel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keitel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keitel has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keitel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keitel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keitel.
