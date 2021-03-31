Dr. Duane Heinrichs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinrichs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Heinrichs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Regl Mc
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Banner Heart Hospital6750 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Vein Center6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants36543 N Gantzel Rd Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 835-6100
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- Medica
- MultiPlan
Initial visit, as I switch from Honor Health due to residence change. Very thorough and thoughtful meeting. Asked questions, listened to responses, paid attention to my afib history. I was very pleased with my first visit here.
Cardiology
English
NPI: 1356318539
- Good Samaritan Regl Mc
- Emanuel Hosp & Hlth Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Heinrichs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinrichs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinrichs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinrichs has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinrichs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrichs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrichs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinrichs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinrichs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.