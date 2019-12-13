See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.

Dr. Hartshorn works at Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office in Grand Junction, CO with other offices in Montrose, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado West Otolaryngologists- Grand Junction - Main Office
    2515 Foresight Cir Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 245-2400
  2. 2
    Montrose Location
    156 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO 81401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-8177
  3. 3
    Grand Junction
    2643 Patterson Rd Ste 506, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-8177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montrose Regional Health
  • Saint Marys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2019
    I saw Dr. Hartshorn for my upper and lower eyelid surgeries, and I have to say, I love my results! Since meeting with Dr. Hartshorn and getting this procedure done, it feels like a literal weight has been lifted off my eyelids. Dr. Hartshorn is a very skillful, professional and kind man. He put my wants and needs above everything else and never rushed an appointment. I would recommend Dr. Hartshorn for anyone looking for an honest and patient doctor who does an excellent job!
    Dec 13, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD
    About Dr. Duane Hartshorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811983133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Michigan
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology - University of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
