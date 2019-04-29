Dr. Duane Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Griffith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
Precision Spine Care - Tyler2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffith is a fabulous doctor. He listened to my issues and helped to identify my pain issues quickly and effectively without just prescribing more meds. I'm thankful and blessed to find such a caring, compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Duane Griffith, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.