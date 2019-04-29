Overview

Dr. Duane Griffith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Griffith works at Precision Spine Care in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.