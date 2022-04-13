Dr. Duane Fitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Fitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Fitch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Fitch works at
Locations
Wilson Digestive Diseases Center PA2402 Camden St SW Ste 200, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 237-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Fitch's for years, and can't say enough about his knowledge and compassion. He has gone above and beyond to find answers for me concerning my complex conditions, and works tirelessly to come up with treatments that work. He truly cares about his patients and only wants what's best for them. He's fought to keep me out of surgery, and rushed me in for procedures the next morning to get ahead of an emergency. He's the best!
About Dr. Duane Fitch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972688737
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
