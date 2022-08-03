See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD

Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Dilworth Jr works at Deluxe Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deluxe Dermatology
    6651 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 781-0794
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730507617
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • Florida State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duane Dilworth Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilworth Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dilworth Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dilworth Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dilworth Jr works at Deluxe Dermatology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dilworth Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilworth Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilworth Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilworth Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilworth Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

