Overview

Dr. Duane Dickens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trotwood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Dickens works at Trotwood Physician Center in Trotwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.