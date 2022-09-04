Dr. Duane Densler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Densler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Densler, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Densler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
Norton Neuroscience Institute - Audubon3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 330, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 583-1697
Norton Hospital200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner which a world of a difference from the patient perspective thank you for taking care of me in my time of need. You made a difference in my little world.
About Dr. Duane Densler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376667741
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Densler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Densler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Densler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Densler works at
Dr. Densler has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Densler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Densler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Densler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Densler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.