Dr. Duane Cox, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Duane Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Cox works at Watts Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Watts Healthcare Corp
    10300 Compton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90002 (323) 564-4331
    Crenshaw Community Health Center
    3756 Santa Rosalia Dr Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90008 (323) 568-5460
    Wellness Interprofessional Physical Therapy Corp.
    3501 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018 (323) 505-3501

Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Chronic Care Management
Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Chronic Care Management

Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Chronic Care Management
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Blue Shield of California

    Aug 20, 2021
    He is a great Dr
    Clevon Jackson — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Duane Cox, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811075062
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
