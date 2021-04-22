Overview

Dr. Duane Bridges, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Bridges works at Duane E. Bridges, M.D. in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.