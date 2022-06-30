Overview

Dr. Duane Belongie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Belongie works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.