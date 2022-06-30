Dr. Duane Belongie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belongie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Belongie, MD
Dr. Duane Belongie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 935-0330Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
No nonsense.. amazing results. Could not be happier with final results.
About Dr. Duane Belongie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790825180
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
