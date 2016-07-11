See All Dermatologists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Duane Banet, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Duane Banet, MD is a Dermatologist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Banet works at Dermatology Center in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    2857 Charlestown Rd Ste 100, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-7500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Warts
Keloid Scar
Dermatitis
Warts
Keloid Scar

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
View other providers who treat Hives
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 11, 2016
    I saw the nurse practitioner and she was excellent
    Kristine dale in New York, NY — Jul 11, 2016
    About Dr. Duane Banet, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245211937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Duane Banet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banet works at Dermatology Center in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Banet’s profile.

    Dr. Banet has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

