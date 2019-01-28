Overview

Dr. Duane Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at Connecticut Eye Center in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.