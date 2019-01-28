See All Ophthalmologists in Avon, CT
Dr. Duane Austin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Duane Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Austin works at Connecticut Eye Center in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Connecticut Eye Center
    35 Waterville Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 409-7764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Visual Field Defects
Visual Field Defects

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Headache
Retinal Neovascularization
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2019
    ?They took me in as a new patient on a Monday afternoon, after I had experienced trauma at another eye practice. Dr. Austin was patient-oriented, thorough, listened, asked questions, and carefully examined me, explaining things and providing summary information. His Medical Assistants were personable and thorough, and office was pleasant and efficient. I am completely relieved to be in his care. He is an answer to prayers. by K.B.
    — Jan 28, 2019
    About Dr. Duane Austin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477654838
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • St Francis Hosp
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duane Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Austin works at Connecticut Eye Center in Avon, CT. View the full address on Dr. Austin’s profile.

    Dr. Austin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

