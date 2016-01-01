Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armistead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drury Armistead, MD
Overview
Dr. Drury Armistead, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Greenville, NC. He currently practices at Physicians East and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Armistead is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6289
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Drury Armistead, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285669002
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Armistead?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armistead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armistead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armistead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Armistead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armistead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armistead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armistead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.