Dr. Drupad Bhatt, MD
Dr. Drupad Bhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Monroe Ear Nose and Throat & Facial Plastic500 Plaza Ct Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 422-1400
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
