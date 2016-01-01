Overview

Dr. Druenell Linton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University



Dr. Linton works at Piedmont Hospital in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.