Dr. Druenell Linton, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Druenell Linton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Druenell Linton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Linton works at
Locations
PHI of Rockdale1412 Milstead Ave NE Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 483-3731
Piedmont Heart of Rockdale1301 Sigman Rd NE Ste 250, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 483-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Druenell Linton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336327220
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linton works at
Dr. Linton has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Linton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linton.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Linton can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.