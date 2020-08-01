Overview

Dr. Dru Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Office of Dru Rodriguez, DPM in Spokane, WA with other offices in Chewelah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.